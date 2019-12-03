|
Christopher Alan Kimpel
Chris passed away in Milwaukee on November 29, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee on June 29, 1972, to Jo Anna and the late Alan Kimpel. After graduating from West Allis Central High School, he went on to study psychology and social work at the University of Wisconsin in Whitewater. Although he was disabled since birth, he enjoyed playing wheelchair basketball at UWW for several seasons. Always an avid fan of sports, Chris was loyal to his home state teams, the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He attended many games throughout his years, and loved discussing statistics. He also had a deep love for music. He
sang in the church choir, attended many concerts, and although he had a vast collection of rock, he appreciated many genres of current and past recordings. What should be remembered about Chris was his love for people. He had countless friends in his life, and felt compassion for each and every one of them. He enjoyed long talks, and helped many people through deep struggles, all while facing his own. He touched many lives in a positive way, had much to share, and was taken from this earth at too early of an age. Christopher is survived by his mother, Jo Anna Kimpel (nee Gorby), his sister Debra (Jay) Crapser, his nephew Jason (Melissa) Rendel, and his great-nieces Savannah, Sylvia, and Olivia Rendel. He is also survived by his uncle Raymond Gorby, his aunt Donna Ives-Kimpel, and cousins Katie (Kimani) Little, Ben Kimpel, Missy Gorby, Jeff (Megan) Gorby, and Robbie (Emily) Gorby. He was also an uncle to the late Chadwick Rendel.
A service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Schaff Funeral Home (5920 W Lincoln Ave, West Allis, WI) at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Memorials to a would be greatly appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank the outstanding staff at Family Care, with a special thank you to Tasha Hart for her care and comfort.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019