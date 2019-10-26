Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Christopher "Chris" Brockway

Christopher "Chris" Brockway Notice
Christopher "Chris" Brockway

October 14, 2019 at the age of 60 years. Preceded in death by his mother Ester (nee Dunn), father Nelson and step-mother Marcella (nee Neuhauser). He is survived by his siblings Bridget, Brian (Phet), Jim (Stefanie), Danny (Nancy), the late Rick, Diane (Jim), Phyllis (John) and Patty. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Chris was proud US Air Force Veteran and a dedicated investigator for the Department of Economic Security.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, November 9 at the FUNERAL HOME (4309 S. 20th St. Milwaukee) from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon followed by a Memorial Service at 12 Noon. Private Inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
