|
|
Christopher C. Westphal
Christopher Westphal passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He is survived by his siblings, Jeanne Westphal Kahn and Joseph (Vera) Westphal. He is further survived by his nieces and nephew, Jennifer (Dave) Kahn-Pettigrew, Samantha and Ryan Westphal and his great nieces Ruby and Cassidy Kahn-Pettigrew. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Helen Westphal and brother Richard J. Westphal.
Chris was born November 25, 1958 and lived his entire life in Shorewood, Wisconsin. He graduated from Brown Deer High School and worked for many years at the Milwaukee County Facilities Management Division. Chris made countless friends during his lifetime and stayed in touch with most of them. Despite facing adversity that few encounter, he stood up to it with kindness, gentleness and a fantastic sense of humor. His family and friends will miss him greatly.
A memorial gathering will be held this Sunday, January 5th, from 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm at Mader's Restaurant, 1041 N Old World Third St. in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Civic Music Association of Milwaukee are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020