Interment
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
21731 Spring ST (Union Grove)
Christopher David Herwick (71) of New Berlin, WI passed away on March 3, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer. Chris was born on August 26, 1948 in New York, NY and lived much of his early life in Orefield, PA. In 1968, Chris enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where his high aptitude was quickly identified and was enrolled in an immersion Vietnamese language course. Chris served as an interpreter throughout his service and was promoted to Sergeant. Eventually, Chris relocated to Wisconsin and became involved in the ballroom dancing community. He leaves behind several loyal friends, including Jim Barnes who faithfully served him in his later years. Interment Monday March 16th 1PM Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery 21731 Spring ST (Union Grove)

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
