Christopher David Larson


1967 - 2020
Christopher David Larson Notice
Christopher David Larson

April 06, 1967 - January 02, 2020

Larson, Christopher D. Born April 6,1967. Passed away peacefully to Eternal Life Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved father of Christina (fiancé, Ben Towne) and Jessica Larson. Dear son of Lucy Larson of Brookfield, WI and Lee Larson of Venice, Florida. Cherished brother of Kim Mihelich (Paul). Fond uncle to nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Best friend and companion to Michelle Steiner. Chris loved the adventurous outdoors, especially hunting. He truly was a free spirit and was loved by everyone who knew him. Blaney Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Green Bay, WI., assisted the family.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
