Christopher F. Bowers
Christopher F. Bowers

Born April 29, 1956 and passed away peacefully, at the age of 64, on August 29, 2020.

Chris was preceded in death, by his parents Fran and Dorothy (Whitacre), father-in-law "Pappa" Joe (Donna) Jung, and brother-in-law's Mark and Bob (Marta) Jung.

Chris is survived by his wife Yvonne (Jung Rusch), his step-son Chad Rusch and his sons Andy and Alex (Amanda) Bowers, also by his favorite sister Sue Zeman, and his brothers Tim (Mary) and Pete Bowers.

Chris graduated Arrowhead High School in 1975. He was a MSOE graduate and was an active We Energies Industrial Engineer for 38 years. He enjoyed music, golfing and reading American history.

He will be missed by family, friends and co-workers.

We would also like to thank the doctors and staff at Froederdt Hospital who took such excellent care of him thru the years.

Due to Covid-19, the family will celebrate Chris' life at a later date to be determined.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
