Christopher G. Graham
West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, June 11, 2020, age 40 years. Loving father of Junia Graham. Dear son of Linda Avington and Gene Graham. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Private family services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.