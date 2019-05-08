|
|
Bichler, Christopher J. passed away May 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Lakes - St. Nicholas Chapel W4274 County Road K Dacada, Wisconsin 53075 on Tue., May 14, 2019 at 6:00 PM. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the time of Mass at 6:00 PM. Chris's family will also receive visitors on Mon. May 13, 2019 at Eernisse Funeral Home 1600 West Grand Avenue Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074 from 2:30 - 7:30 PM. Visit www.eernissefuneralhome.com for full obituary. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE Port Washington - 262-284-2601
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019