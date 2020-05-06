Christopher J. Jenkins
Christopher J. Jenkins

West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, May 2, 2020, age 37 years. Loving son of William and Eileen (nee Dunphy) Jenkins. Dear brother of Jennifer (Jayme) Patterson. Uncle of Henry, Irene and Audrey. Nephew of Michael (Mary) Dunphy. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Private family services will be held. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Manager of the Pewaukee Verizon Store. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
