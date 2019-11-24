Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Light Palace
5880 S. Packard Avenue
Cudahy, WI
Christopher J. Swanson I

Milwaukee - Milwaukee, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 44. Preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey. Chris is survived by his wife, Joanne; son Chris II; daughter Isabel; mother Marcia Edgar (Jeff). Siblings, Jeffrey, George and Stefanie; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Chris' Life on Saturday, November 30th from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Light Palace 5880 S. Packard Avenue Cudahy, WI 53110

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019
