Christopher John DuldeWauwatosa - Found peace on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 71 years. Loving father of Christopher Charles Dulde. Former husband and lifelong friend of Mona Dulde Starr. Cherished brother of Kathleen Braun and Jeanne Sterling. Grandfather of the late Brandon Gabor and Sam Cook. Dear uncle of Pamela Schaffer, the late Aimee Schaffer, Nick Braun, Steve Braun and James Starr.Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM, with eulogies this beginning at 1:30 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Burial to follow at Wauwatosa Cemetery.