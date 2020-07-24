1/
Christopher John Dulde
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher John Dulde

Wauwatosa - Found peace on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 71 years. Loving father of Christopher Charles Dulde. Former husband and lifelong friend of Mona Dulde Starr. Cherished brother of Kathleen Braun and Jeanne Sterling. Grandfather of the late Brandon Gabor and Sam Cook. Dear uncle of Pamela Schaffer, the late Aimee Schaffer, Nick Braun, Steve Braun and James Starr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM, with eulogies this beginning at 1:30 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Burial to follow at Wauwatosa Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Service
01:30 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved