Christopher Lampton

Christopher LamptonSouth Milwaukee - February 4,1952 - August 8, 2020.He is survived and loved by his wife and high school sweetheart, Janet(Schmidt), and 2 sons, Chris Jr. and Jeffrey. Also survived by 2 granddaughters, Tori Lampton and Mariah (Iscott) Hurula. 4 grandsons, will and Jordan Schroeder, Grayson Wood and Cortez McLoyd. also 2 great granddaughters that were incredibly special to him as were all the grandchildren.He was a lifelong Packer fan and had many friends. He spent the majority of his working life driving, 1st city and school bus, next his own semi and business and finally dump truck. He taught many to drive safely and professionally. He loved being out on the lake on his pontoon. We miss you and love you but find comfort knowing you are pain free and safe.A cremation prior to celebration of life with a memorial Gathering at Max A. Sass & Sons, South Shore Chapel on Friday, August 28, 2020, 4-6 PM with short service at 5:45 PM.