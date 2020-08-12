1/
Christopher Lampton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Lampton

South Milwaukee - February 4,1952 - August 8, 2020.

He is survived and loved by his wife and high school sweetheart, Janet(Schmidt), and 2 sons, Chris Jr. and Jeffrey. Also survived by 2 granddaughters, Tori Lampton and Mariah (Iscott) Hurula. 4 grandsons, will and Jordan Schroeder, Grayson Wood and Cortez McLoyd. also 2 great granddaughters that were incredibly special to him as were all the grandchildren.

He was a lifelong Packer fan and had many friends. He spent the majority of his working life driving, 1st city and school bus, next his own semi and business and finally dump truck. He taught many to drive safely and professionally. He loved being out on the lake on his pontoon. We miss you and love you but find comfort knowing you are pain free and safe.

A cremation prior to celebration of life with a memorial Gathering at Max A. Sass & Sons, South Shore Chapel on Friday, August 28, 2020, 4-6 PM with short service at 5:45 PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 304-5745
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved