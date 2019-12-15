|
Christopher (Chris) Lee Rothwell
Wind Lake - Christopher (Chris) Lee Rothwell Wind Lake - Age 57, passed away 12/12/19 after a short battle with cancer. Chris was born in Cudahy, and spent most of his life in Wisconsin. His favorite places were a cottage on Columbus Lake where he met his wife of 31 years, and the "Chicken Coop" in Viroqua. Chris was a long-time employee of raSmith, and had many friends in the civil engineering community. He was hard-working and caring, and his off-beat sense of humor will be missed.
Beloved husband of Jennifer (Miller) and proud father of Amy and Evan. Preceded in death by loving parents Richard and Connie (Rumsey), and sister Peggy Janicki. Cherished brother of Pam Rothwell and Cindy (Keith) Nettles and brother-in-law of Greg Miller and Tim (Andrea) Miller. Fun loving uncle to 10 nieces and nephews. Fishing, golfing, and trap-shooting buddy to many.
Memorial service Saturday, January 4th at the Ridge Community Church, 4500 S 108th St, Greenfield 53228. Visitation 9-10:30 a.m. with service, fellowship and food to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the . Special thanks to the caring and skilled staff at the UW Cancer Center at ProHealth Care and AngelsGrace Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019