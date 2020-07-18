Christopher "Chris" Leonard Hamm
Shorewood - October 23, 1942 - July 14, 2020
It is quite impossible to write a regular obituary about a rather extraordinary man. We still can't believe that he is "gone". Although his body was tired and painful, his soul was full of gratitude for every day that the Lord gave to him in this life. He fought hard to take care of himself and remain in his own home with his beloved King Charles Spaniel, Charlie. With the incredible help of Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, Chris let go peacefully as the Lord welcomed him into His loving arms on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020. Chris was home, just as he had always wished, surrounded by his adoring family: sweet little Charlie (Spaniel), Steven (son), Steve (son-in-law) and his daughter, Lisa, holding tightly to his hand.
As a graduate from Marquette University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, he made huge impact in the packaging industry with his financial managing skills and sincere love for the art of fabrication of materials. He retired early to focus on the more important things in life.
There was never a dull or serious moment with him. With a straight face, he created a pun or joke out of everything that came out of his mouth. Most people "got him" but those who didn't made him feel even more accomplished. He thought that it was hilarious to suggest that he was eating gefilte fish for dinner and often joked about serving it to his family members. He absolutely loved to sail anywhere and everywhere but particularly in the sunny Caribbean over the clear blue waters. He loved photography, tall ships, gardening, watching action packed movies on his massive TV and sound system, cruising, star gazing, bird watching, coffee, car racing, fishing, hunting, computers, gun shooting, muscle cars, good music, chocolate, Kopp's custard, onions rings, BLT's, anything with peanut butter, witty conversations, a good glass of scotch, cold beer, go cart racing, and watching the Green Bay Packers with his dear friend, John Ross. Most of all, Chris loved spending time and telling stories with his friends and family. It didn't matter where….in his living room (in his favorite recliner), a coffee shop, down by Lake Michigan, or sitting on the lawn in his yard. What mattered to him most was making a neighbor feel welcome, a friend feel important, and a family member feel loved. Chris was a true follower of the Lord which he wove throughout the colorful fabric of his life through the love he had for others.
Chris is now reunited in Heaven with his loving parents, Dr. Victor M. Hamm and Mrs. Agnes C. Hamm and many other friends and family who he missed dearly here on earth. We know that he held on tightly to life for the ones he loved so much here. He is survived by his beloved big brother, Father Dennis Hamm SJ, son, Steven Hamm (wife Lori), and daughter, Lisa Almrud (husband Steve). Also, his precious granddaughters: Heather Grace (husband Eric), Ella Almrud (13 years old; daughter of Lisa and Steve), and his adorable little great granddaughter, Blake Grace (baby of Heather and Eric). In addition, he leaves behind many more much-loved relatives, in-laws, dear friends, and angelic neighbors.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Chris will be celebrated at 11 AM, Tuesday, July 21, at St. Robert's Catholic Church, corner of E Capitol Dr. and N Farwell Ave. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee.
If you so desire, as an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Bella's Bumbas. This is a little company that makes tiny wheelchairs for babies/toddlers. Chris' great-granddaughter, Blake, was born with spina bifida and was very blessed to receive one of these tiny wheelchairs. They provide the wheelchairs at no cost to the family in need. You may give directly to https://www.gofundme.com/f/bellas-bumbas
or you can send a check made out to Bella's Bumbas LTD and mail it to:
Bella's Bumbas LTD
1170 Ridge Rd #208
Webster, NY 14580
Bella's Bumbas are a 501c3 tax deductible contribution.