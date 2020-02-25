|
Christopher M. Mattano
Chris Mattano passed away February 16, 2020 peacefully at his home after a courageous fight with cancer. He will be missed for his sense of humor, love of family and friends, caring personality and his generosity. Born April 11, 1972 in Milwaukee WI, he graduated from Oconomowoc High School, earned an associate degree from WCTC in Automotive Technology and went on to become an ASE certified technician.
Chris was incredibly passionate about the outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Dodgeville crew his brother in law Josh and his nephew Colton. He was a devoted husband to Cally. Together they enjoyed the Packers and Brewers, camping and especially time with family and friends.
Chris is survived by his loving wife and soul mate Cally, Parents Joseph and Nancy (nee Niemuth) stepson Nicholas, sisters Melissa Rawlins (Josh), Rebecca Mattano (Brian), Nephews Colton and Cayden, Nieces Josie, Alexis, Sierra, Morgan, and Sage and so many other family members and dear friends.
Chris is now at peace and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers a Go Fund Me page has been created to accept donations for the family to help offset medical expenses.
