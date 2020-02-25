Services
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Mattano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher M. Mattano


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher M. Mattano Notice
Christopher M. Mattano

Chris Mattano passed away February 16, 2020 peacefully at his home after a courageous fight with cancer. He will be missed for his sense of humor, love of family and friends, caring personality and his generosity. Born April 11, 1972 in Milwaukee WI, he graduated from Oconomowoc High School, earned an associate degree from WCTC in Automotive Technology and went on to become an ASE certified technician.

Chris was incredibly passionate about the outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Dodgeville crew his brother in law Josh and his nephew Colton. He was a devoted husband to Cally. Together they enjoyed the Packers and Brewers, camping and especially time with family and friends.

Chris is survived by his loving wife and soul mate Cally, Parents Joseph and Nancy (nee Niemuth) stepson Nicholas, sisters Melissa Rawlins (Josh), Rebecca Mattano (Brian), Nephews Colton and Cayden, Nieces Josie, Alexis, Sierra, Morgan, and Sage and so many other family members and dear friends.

Chris is now at peace and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers a Go Fund Me page has been created to accept donations for the family to help offset medical expenses.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline