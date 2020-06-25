Christopher R. Giacoletto
Christopher R. Giacoletto

Christopher R. Giacoletto

Passed peacefully in his sleep June 24, 2020 at the age of 36. Chris is survived by his wife Courtnee Karinen, children Elyssa, Dawson, and Keaton. Parents Steven and Jodell (nee Dickinson) Giacoletto. Sister Melanie Barth, Brother Cory (Erin) Giacoletto. In-laws Philip and Sharee Karinen. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and friends will all miss him. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
