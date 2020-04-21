|
Christopher Reistad
Brookfield - Christopher LimSang Reistad, 31, of Brookfield was called home to the Lord on April 16th, 2020. Chris is survived by his loving wife Julie (Bohn), and much loved by parents Gregory and Barbara (Krajnik). Chris will be remembered for his big heart, goofy sense of humor, contagious laugh, and kindness toward everyone he met. He will be missed by the youth and worship groups at Bridge Church, where he would sing, pray, and celebrate the Lord's love. Chris had a talent on the soccer pitch, leading his high school team to win the state championship. Chris was always generous with people struggling, helping to get them back on their feet by giving them a pair of his shoes so they could get to work. Chris will be missed by his siblings, Nick (Kim), Rebecca, Michelle, grandparents, nieces and nephew, large extended family, and many friends. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the Christopher Reistad Memorial Foundation to support addiction recovery. For more details visit the Becker Ritter website at Beckerritter.com
