Carter, Chuck F. Passed away June 3, 2019, age 74 years. Beloved husband of the late Dawn Carter. Father of Scott , Steve (Kari), Amy and Terrence (Tatayana). Also survived by his beloved Mary Sippel, other relatives and friends. Funeral service with military honors at SOUTHERN WISCONSIN VETERAN'S MEMORIAL CEMETERY , 21731 Spring St., Union Grove WI 53182 on Thursday June 6, at 2 PM. If desired, memorials to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019