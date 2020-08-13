1/
Cindy M. Lemberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cindy M. Lemberger

Menomonee Falls - (nee Falkner) Born to Eternal Life August 11, 2020, age 51 years. Beloved wife of Scott. Dear mother of Nicholas, Dylan, Sean, and the late William John. Loving sister of Chuck (Kris) Falkner. Fond Aunt of Evan, Jack, and Kathryn. Sister-in-law of Jim (Rita) Lemberger, Lynn Peterson, and Holly (Juan) Ortiz. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Judith Falkner, and father and mother-in-law Walter and Marie Lemberger.

Visitation Thursday, August 20, from 5-6 PM at the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to help Cindy's children would be greatly appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
2622510330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schramka Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved