Cindy M. LembergerMenomonee Falls - (nee Falkner) Born to Eternal Life August 11, 2020, age 51 years. Beloved wife of Scott. Dear mother of Nicholas, Dylan, Sean, and the late William John. Loving sister of Chuck (Kris) Falkner. Fond Aunt of Evan, Jack, and Kathryn. Sister-in-law of Jim (Rita) Lemberger, Lynn Peterson, and Holly (Juan) Ortiz. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Judith Falkner, and father and mother-in-law Walter and Marie Lemberger.Visitation Thursday, August 20, from 5-6 PM at the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to help Cindy's children would be greatly appreciated.