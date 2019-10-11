Services
1954 - 2019
December 5, 1954 - October 1, 2019. Died peacefully at the age of 64 years. Beloved daughter of Antonia and the late Harry Pemberton. Loving sister of Timothy and Gwen (Mark) Varekois. Cindy was preceded in death by her siblings, Joel, Maxine Priebe and Samuel. Further survived by Breanne (Kerry), Kelsey; Ashlee (James), Alexander; and Marc along with great-nieces and nephews.

Private family interment was held October 12, 2019 at Lumen Christi Cemetery-Mequon. If so desired, memorials to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
