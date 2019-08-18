Resources
Patten, Claire Ann Patten, Claire Ann (nee Metzger) Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the age of 84. Claire was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roger, and her dear son, Warren. She is survived by her children, Cora (Tim) and Donald (Debbie); grandchildren, Bradley, Loren, Brandon (Micaela), and Jordan; brother Don (Danene); along with other relatives. Visitation at St. Dominic Catholic Parish, 18255 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI, from 9:30AM to 11:00AM with Mass to follow on Thursday, August 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Auberge Oak Village Lifestyle Department.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
