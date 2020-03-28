Services
Claire Bernice Faiver

Born to eternal life on March 26, 2020, age 81. Beloved wife of John Walsh. Loving mother of Anne (Nicholaus) Wiberg and Tim (Falon Graff) Walsh. Proud grandmother of Homer, Lincoln, Corbin, Madeleine, and Ari. Dear sister of Kenneth (Rosemary) Faiver, Mary Therese (Dennis) Swanson, Joan (Alex) Spitzley, and Thomas (Sue Anne) Faiver. Caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Kind friend to many.

Born November 9, 1938, in Lansing, MI, to Kenneth and Claire Faiver. Claire was an educator with the Adrian Dominican Sisters, teaching many grades and subjects in Michigan, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic, before moving to Milwaukee where she raised her family and worked at Hampton Elementary School. Claire was a peacemaker who cared for others and worked for a more just world. She was a member of St. Benedict the Moor Parish and of Peace Action Milwaukee.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Ovation Jewish Home for their loving care of not only Claire, but her entire family.

Due to the public health emergency, the immediate family will hold private services. A celebration of life will be held in the future. Memorials can be made to St. Benedict the Moor Meal Program. For full obituary, visit www.feerickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
