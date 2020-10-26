Claire Deanne Fabric
Bayside - Passed away peacefully at age 77 on October 25, 2020 having spent her last precious few days surrounded by her beloved family. Born April 13, 1943 she spent her entire life as a true caring and giving person loved by so many. Preceded in death by her parents Max and Pearl Fishman. Survived by her adoring husband Kenneth and their 4 children: Stephie (Gregg) Falberg, Darren (Toni) Fabric, Jason (Sylvia) Fabric, and Andrea (David) Florsheim, as well as their 11 grandchildren: Zachary, Sara and Julia Falberg, Karli, Sami and Jessi Fabric, Jacob, Mikey, and Claudia Florsheim, as well as Sydney and Jackson Fabric. Also survived by her brother Joel (Sylvia) Fishman, and many of her dear friends and relatives.
Claire earned a BA degree in social work when she began her lifelong passion in helping everyone, and anyone who needed it. After the kids were grown, she enjoyed many years as a docent at the Milwaukee Art Museum, and also the Jewish Museum of Milwaukee teaching young children about her loves- art and Jewish history. She only saw good in humanity and will be missed forever. A special thanks to Dr. Ehab Atallah and staff at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin for their compassionate care. Contributions to the Claire Fabric Food Pantry Fund at Congregation Shalom: 7630 N Santa Monica Blvd. Milwaukee, WI, 53217 appreciated.
Service to be held virtually
