|
|
Pfleger, Claire E. Claire Emily Seligmann Pfleger died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Wisconsin and graduated from Whitefish Bay High School. She attended the Universities of Wisconsin in Madison and Milwaukee, receiving a Bachelor of Arts and later a Master of Fine Arts. Claire was an accomplished metal-smith and displayed her work at a myriad of shows and galleries. Working with gold and silver, she created many fine pieces of jewelry and sculpture. Perhaps best known for her celebrated pewter work, she won the prestigious American Pewter Guild award for a vase featuring Sacajawea leading to subsequent exhibitions of her pewter pieces at the Smithsonian in Washington and Bath, England. She also enjoyed teaching art at local colleges. Claire loved nature and spent many hours birding and contributing to the Audubon and Riveredge Nature Centers. Over the last 50 years, she spent much of her summers in the Northwoods of Wisconsin near Crandon in a cabin on a small lake. Claire was especially fond of loons and worked diligently toward their preservation. Claire loved the performing arts and was passionate about traveling. She travelled across the globe with family, friends, and strangers on many cultural excursions. She enjoyed challenging and debating friends and was able to see the good in all people. Claire was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 49 years Robert H. Pfleger and parents Bernhard and Ruth Ginzburger Seligmann. She was the loving mother of Susan Pfleger, MD and Bruce (Patricia O'Connell) Pfleger Ph.D, the devoted grandmother of Graham Geren, Allison (Andrew) Witek, William Pfleger, Erin Pfleger, and of the late Jennifer Geren, and the great-grandmother of five-year-old Gaius. She was the dear sister of the late William Seligmann, sister-in-law of Joan Seligmann and the late Betty Pfleger and Bill Pfleger. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many loving friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 2 PM at the family home in Fox Point. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Claire's name may be made to the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014 or Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Attn. Development, 302 N. Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019