Yonke & Son Funeral Home
205 Prospect Avenue
Pewaukee, WI 53072
(262) 691-1900
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
N35 W23360 West Capitol Dr.
Pewaukee, WI
Vigil
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
N35 W23360 West Capitol Dr.
Pewaukee, WI
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
N35 W23360 West Capitol Dr.
Pewaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
N35 W23360 West Capitol Dr.
Pewaukee, WI
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Corner of Prospect Ave. and School St.
Pewaukee, WI
Claire L. Babe Notice
Babe, Claire L. (nee Keever). Of Pewaukee. Born to Eternal Life Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved mother of Jim Jr. (Kathi) Babe, Jerry Babe, Debbie (Tom) Placek, Diane (Rex) Platke, Charlie (Linda) Babe, Patrick (Nancy) Babe and Janet (Dave) Back. Proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and great grandmother of nine great grand children. Survived by her sister Betty (Dave) Scharf and her brother Gary (Sandi) Keever. Survived by her Sister-In-Laws Patsy Keever, Pat Babe, Ann Bierce and Brother-In-Law, John Rockteacher. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceding her in death was her husband of 58 years James and her son Burney. Visitation 4:00 pm, Wednesday, May 22nd with vigil prayer at 7:00 pm at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, N35 W23360 W. Capitol Dr., Pewaukee. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am, Thursday, May 23rd with visitation from 10:00 am until time of mass at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery, Pewaukee.
