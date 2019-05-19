|
Babe, Claire L. (nee Keever). Of Pewaukee. Born to Eternal Life Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved mother of Jim Jr. (Kathi) Babe, Jerry Babe, Debbie (Tom) Placek, Diane (Rex) Platke, Charlie (Linda) Babe, Patrick (Nancy) Babe and Janet (Dave) Back. Proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and great grandmother of nine great grand children. Survived by her sister Betty (Dave) Scharf and her brother Gary (Sandi) Keever. Survived by her Sister-In-Laws Patsy Keever, Pat Babe, Ann Bierce and Brother-In-Law, John Rockteacher. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceding her in death was her husband of 58 years James and her son Burney. Visitation 4:00 pm, Wednesday, May 22nd with vigil prayer at 7:00 pm at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, N35 W23360 W. Capitol Dr., Pewaukee. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am, Thursday, May 23rd with visitation from 10:00 am until time of mass at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery, Pewaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019