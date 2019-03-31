|
Polster, Clara A. (Nee Manderle) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 93. Preceded in death by her loving husband Duane Sr., sons Duane Jr. (Betty) and Dale, and her brother Paul Manderle Jr. Dear mother to Ruth (Jim) McDonough and Mary (Dale) Moats. Beloved grandmother to Jim McDonough, Ryan (Kim) McDonough, Dean (Maggie) Filtz, Jamie (Dan) Swosinski, Kevin (Anne) Polster, Kristin (Dan) Koch, Brooke Moats and Corey Polster. Also survived by great-grandchildren; Kaelan, Connor, Sabrina, Leighna, Paxton, Hadley, Zed and Harper. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at St. Matthew's Little Brick Church (9303 S Chicago Rd, Oak Creek) on Friday, April 5th from 10 AM to 12 PM with Mass at 12 PM. Entombment Forest Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Matthew's Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019