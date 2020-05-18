Clara Budziszewski
Oak Creek - (nee Krukowski) Passed away in her home on Sunday, May 17th, at age 85 in Oak Creek. Please see www.hartsonfuneralhome.com for full obituary and visitation details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 18 to May 20, 2020.