|
|
Clara D. Gibeault
Mukwonago - (nee Wisniewski) Reunited with her beloved husband Bernard on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 91. Clara will be deeply missed by her children Carol (Robert) Graham, Joseph (Terri) Gibeault, Laura (Mike) Klein; her grandchildren, Danielle, Jean (Violeta), Nicole, Jessica, Brandon, Patrick (Mallon), Scott (Kahla), and Chris; four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 10 siblings, and her son Dennis.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23rd from 9:30-11:00AM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at ST. ALPHONSUS PARISH, 6060 W. Loomis Road. Private family interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020