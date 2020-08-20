Clara Ferry (nee Condella)West Allis - Passed into Eternal Life Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Age 97years. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Suzanne (Wayne) Brown. Cherished grandmother of Troy (Cindy) Albers, Jason (Trina) Albers. Great grandmother of Ava and Maria. Dear sister of Lorraine Huerth, Mary Stevens, Jane Kennedy, Lucille Musolf, Angeline Boccaccio, Anton Condella, Michael Condella, John Condell and Paul Condella. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (St. Aloysius Campus, 1405 S 92nd St) at 10AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery.