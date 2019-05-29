Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Knepel, Clara H. (Nee Hacker) of Germantown. Passed away peacefully in the arms of the Lord on Sunday May 26, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Beloved wife of the late George C. Knepel for 60 years. Loving mother of George (Sandy) Knepel, David (Linda) Knepel, Linda (the late Gary) Raatz and Susan (George) Shiring. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Jeff) Halverson, Jill (Bob) Zens, Linda Susan (Justin) Posik, Allan Knepel and Michelle Knepel. Further survived by 7 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Saturday June 1st at 11:00 AM at CHRIST ALONE LUTHERAN CHURCH, (Formerly Trinity South Mequon)10001 North Cedarburg Rd., Mequon. Interment to follow in Church cemetery. Visitation Friday May 31st at the FUNERAL HOME from 4:00-7:00 PM and Saturday at the CHURCH from 10:00 AM until time of services. If desired, memorials to the appreciated. Clara was a hard working farm wife. She and her husband, George were the proud owners of Badgerland Farms which was one of the first organic farms and original suppliers to the Outpost. She loved reading the Bible and singing hymns. She was very active throughout the years, as a 4-H leader, Sunday school teacher, loved playing the piano and harmonica, gardening, cooking and baking whole wheat bread, but most of all loved and cherished her family. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Ellen's Home-South for the loving and compassionate care given to Clara.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
