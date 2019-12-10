|
Clara M. Satorius
West Allis - Passed away Sunday December 8, 2019 at age 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Jerome (Jean), Kenneth (Kathy), Dorothy Nelson, Kathleen (Rodney) Hoffman, Mary Satorius, Carole Burgher, Richard (Bonnie), Margaret (Daniel) Janichek. Grandmother of 15 and Great-Grandma of 21. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4-7PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10AM at ST. FLORIAN CATHOLIC CHURCH please meet at church (1210 S. 45th St. West Milwaukee). Burial to follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Aurora at Home Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019