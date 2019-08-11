Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Forest Home Cemetery
Resources
Clara R. Conti

Clara R. Conti Notice
Conti, Clara R. (Nee Rutkowski) Born to Eternal Life August 7, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Preceded in death by her husband Quinto, mother Clara Rutkowski, brothers Charles (the late Willie), Jack ( the late Polly), Pat, Bobby (Gloria) and sisters Lois (the late Marvin), Gladys (the late John), Dottie, and Rose (Bill). Loving and devoted mom of Joe (Mary), Barb (Mickey) Nowak, Jim (Sara), and Tony. Step-mother of Allyson (Craig). Dear grandma of Jeni Bitterli, Jeremy Heine, Katie, Quinton, and Sarah. Great-grandma of Julia Bitterli. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Clara was one of the original founders of the West Milwaukee High School Booster Club and a volunteer at the West Milwaukee Elementary Schools. Special thanks to the staff at Franciscan Villa for their tender loving care. Funeral services will be held Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home with a visitation 4:00 pm until time of services. Interment Wednesday August 14th at 9:00 am from Schaff Funeral Home to Forest Home Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
