Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Clara Rose Sczesny Notice
Clara Rose Sczesny

Passed away Friday December 6, 2019 at the age of 95 years. She leaves behind her beloved husband Chester Sczesny; son Timothy (Bonnie) and daughter Terry (Kerry) Mackay, grandchildren (Kevin, Shawn, Joshua) along with great-grandchildren (McKenna, Amos, Maeve) and countless friends and family. Preceded in death by her parents Frances and Harry; brothers Norman (Lillian), Bill (Josephine), Zygmund (Jean), Harry (Maxine) and sisters Helen Simpson, Ann Wollenhaup, Martha (Carl) Tolson.

Her life was a gift filled with strong faith that grew from her 40 years at St. Hyacinth Church. She had a positive drive to share all her blessings. Retired from the Wood VA Hospital as an accountant. Rest comfortably Clara for many of us plan to follow in your footsteps.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, December 28 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 1:00 - 3:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019
