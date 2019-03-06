|
Skalecki, Clara (nee Piziak) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Age 87 years. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Arthur. Loving mom of Frank, Steve and Donna Skalecki. Cherished grandma of Kayla Shaffer. Clara is preceded in death by her parents John and Veronica Piziak. She is further survived by other family members and friends. Clara was an avid bowler and dartball player who would care for many animals, friends and neighbors. Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home, MONDAY, March 11, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM. Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. A special thanks to the staff at Maple Ridge Health and Rehab for your compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019