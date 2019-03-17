Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Etzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence E. "Larry" Etzel

Notice Condolences

Clarence E. "Larry" Etzel Notice
Etzel, Clarence E. "Larry" Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the age of 72. Loving husband of Christine Sumter-Etzel, for 24 years. Beloved brother of Gail (the late Leonard) Becker, Sharon (Bill) (the late Jack) Wetzel, the late Marjorie (the late Richard) Grady, and Laurie (Michael) Fredricks. Also loved by many other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 3-5PM. Service at 5PM. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. You will always be a part of our lives.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now