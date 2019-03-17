|
|
Etzel, Clarence E. "Larry" Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the age of 72. Loving husband of Christine Sumter-Etzel, for 24 years. Beloved brother of Gail (the late Leonard) Becker, Sharon (Bill) (the late Jack) Wetzel, the late Marjorie (the late Richard) Grady, and Laurie (Michael) Fredricks. Also loved by many other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 3-5PM. Service at 5PM. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. You will always be a part of our lives.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019