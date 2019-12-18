|
|
Clarence E. Wendorf
Milwaukee - Reported to Heaven's Gates on December 15, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife Dorothy R. (Nee Granum, "My Ruthy") deceased August 3, 2013. Dearest son Dan Kevin Wendorf (wife Linda), loving and sweet daughter Danita L. Wendorf (friend Eric), grandchildren Natalie and Nolan Wendorf, my dear sister Marcella D. Montgomery, brother-in-law and friend, the late James Montgomery, dearest friend Doris J. Donner, best friends and former Marines the late Wesley D. Poppy and the late Douglas B. Witte. Best and dearest friend for over 40 years James Nevermann. Special friend Bertha Pullium.
Service of 33 years Milwaukee Police Department as a motorcycle officer along with other police functions in the years. After retirement he was hired at the Orthopedic Hospital of Wisconsin as a hospital Security Officer for nine years. Served in Korea, 1951 with 1st Anglico Company, 1st Mar Div.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9AM until the time of service at 11AM at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church (3105 W. Thurston Ave.). Inurnment with Military Honors at Graceland Cemetery (N. Sherman Blvd. at W. Mill Rd.)
If desired, memorials to First Marine Division Scholarship Fund (403 N. Freeman St., Oceanside, CA, 92054).
The family would like to express a special thank you to Vitas Ruth Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019