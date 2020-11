Clarence F. MichalskiPassed Peacefully on Tues., Nov. 24, 2020 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Jeannie and his parents. Survived by his cherished daughters, Paula (Randy) Pospychala and Keri (Dan) Smith; sister, Vicky (the late Earle) Leverance; other family and friends. A visitation will be held on Sat., Dec. 12th from 12:00PM until the 1:00PM Memorial Service at The Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Please see our website.