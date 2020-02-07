|
|
Clarence Fruik Jr
New Berlin - February 4, 2020 age 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Brother of Beverly Zavada and Veronica Peterson. Further survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Private funeral services were held. Clarence was a Navy WWII Veteran and worked for AO Smith as a Quality Control Technician. Clarence was active with the Milwaukee Shriners and enjoyed volunteering at the Capitol Drive Airport.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2020