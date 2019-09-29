Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Kozlowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence J. "Clay" Kozlowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence J. "Clay" Kozlowski Notice
Clarence J. Kozlowski "Clay"

Mukwonago, WI - Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. At the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Acker). Father of Heidi Kozlowski and Peter Kozlowski. Grandfather of Erika. Dear brother of Mary Jane (the late Gerald) Paszkowski and the late Betty (Paul) Pysczynski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM. Funeral Services at 12:30 PM. Interment to follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Clay was a furniture salesman for Gimbel's Department Store until its closing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of Southeast Wisconsin.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline