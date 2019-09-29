|
|
Clarence J. Kozlowski "Clay"
Mukwonago, WI - Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. At the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Acker). Father of Heidi Kozlowski and Peter Kozlowski. Grandfather of Erika. Dear brother of Mary Jane (the late Gerald) Paszkowski and the late Betty (Paul) Pysczynski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM. Funeral Services at 12:30 PM. Interment to follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Clay was a furniture salesman for Gimbel's Department Store until its closing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of Southeast Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019