Clarence J. Veselka
Oak Creek, WI - Born to Eternal Life March 30, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving husband of Holly (nee Gumina) for nearly 55 years. Cherished father of Laura (Peter) Francois, Thomas (Melissa) Veselka, Jeanine (Duane) Trautner and Joseph (Lisa) Veselka. Beloved grandfather of Ryan, Jacob, Emma, Danielle, Emilie, Tony, Anna, Hailey, Grace and Lauren. Brother of Mary Jo Galonski, Jim (Debbie) Veselka, and the late John Veselka. Brother-in-law of Sandy Doran. Son of the late Clarence and the late Mary (nee Oblak) Veselka. Dear friend of Michael (Teresa) Potter. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Clarence's services will be private, however, the services will be available for streaming on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 11AM. Please check the Funeral Home's website Thursday morning for streaming details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020