Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral Home's website Thursday morning for streaming details
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Veselka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence J. Veselka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence J. Veselka Notice
Clarence J. Veselka

Oak Creek, WI - Born to Eternal Life March 30, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving husband of Holly (nee Gumina) for nearly 55 years. Cherished father of Laura (Peter) Francois, Thomas (Melissa) Veselka, Jeanine (Duane) Trautner and Joseph (Lisa) Veselka. Beloved grandfather of Ryan, Jacob, Emma, Danielle, Emilie, Tony, Anna, Hailey, Grace and Lauren. Brother of Mary Jo Galonski, Jim (Debbie) Veselka, and the late John Veselka. Brother-in-law of Sandy Doran. Son of the late Clarence and the late Mary (nee Oblak) Veselka. Dear friend of Michael (Teresa) Potter. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Clarence's services will be private, however, the services will be available for streaming on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 11AM. Please check the Funeral Home's website Thursday morning for streaming details.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline