Clarence Lohrke
Clarence Lohrke

Milwaukee - Welcomed into the arms of the Lord on October 24, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved brother of Diane (the late Louis Switalski) Rabold, Dolores (the late Leo) Hoffer, Evelyn (Roland) Grunke, Arthur (Maxine) Lohrke, the late James (Dorothy). Godfather of Debbie and Jeff. Clarence is further survived by his loving nieces, and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Daniel (the late Geneieve), Richard (the late Arlene), and Mary (the late Raymond). He loved taking care of his precious cats. Visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 to 11:45 A.M. on Wednesday, October 28th with Funeral Services to follow at 12:00 NOON. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
