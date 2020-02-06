|
Clarence M. "Chet" Worzala
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Joanne (the late Larry) Mauser, James, Matthew (Ann) and Joseph Worzala and Mary Jean (Mark) Gloudeman. Proud grandfather of five. Great grandfather of five. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 4 to 6:45PM. Prayer Service at 7PM. Memorial mass will be held at Christ King Catholic Parish on Monday February 17, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to, Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2020