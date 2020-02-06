Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ King Catholic Parish
Clarence M. "Chet" Worzala


1926 - 2020
Clarence M. "Chet" Worzala Notice
Clarence M. "Chet" Worzala

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Joanne (the late Larry) Mauser, James, Matthew (Ann) and Joseph Worzala and Mary Jean (Mark) Gloudeman. Proud grandfather of five. Great grandfather of five. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 4 to 6:45PM. Prayer Service at 7PM. Memorial mass will be held at Christ King Catholic Parish on Monday February 17, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to, Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2020
