Pomeroy, Clarence Clarence Henry Pomeroy, 91, formerly of Hubertus, WI, died July 19, 2019 in Minnesota City, MN. He is survived by his three children, David (Sue) Pomeroy of Adell, WI, Danny Pomeroy of Minnesota City. MN, and Ann (Jim Kaul) Pomeroy of Hubertus, WI; daughter-in-law, Janet Pomeroy-Bohn, 11 grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife, Bonnie, son, Donald "Kim" Sr. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Winona, MN. www.hofffuneral.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019