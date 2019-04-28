|
Stauber, Clarence Age 76 died peacefully with his family at his side on April 24, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Farina) for 58 years. Loving father of Richard, Thomas (Ivanka), David (Melissa), Michael (Jenny) and the late Steven. Proud grandpa of Jake, Natalie, Nicholas, Sophia and Stella. Dearest brother of Sheila (John) Schlump and Kathy (Peter) Blain. Brother-in-law of Patricia Gac, Robert (Helene) Farina and Dennis Farina. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Clarence was a 37-year employee of Allen-Bradley and loved attending sporting events, music and dance recitals with his grandkids. Visitation on Friday May 3, 2019 at the MAX A SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL, Franklin from 10am until the Funeral Service at 11:30AM. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019