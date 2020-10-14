Clarence W. Fauteck
Wauwatosa - Clarence Walter Fauteck, born in Wausau, WI on August 3, 1921, passed peacefully in sleep on October 6, 2020 with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife, JoEllen, daughters, granddaughters, and great granddaughter. He is further survived by his brothers, nephews, a niece and many friends. He is predeceased by his sister and nephew. Following an honorable discharge from the US Army at the close of WWII, Clarence and JoEllen married on January 4, 1947 and celebrated 73 years together. He never stopped believing that hard work, perseverance, and a positive outlook paid off. His 99 years show he was right.
A Veteran of WWII, Clarence will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at South Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service for family and friends will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Clarence's memory to the Wisconsin Humane Society at www. Wihumanesociety.org
. He loved his cats, dogs, birds, and wildlife.
The family is deeply grateful to the Luther Manor Courtyard staff and Hospice team for their care and kindness and appreciates the Hartson Funeral Home for their help and support. Please Hartson Funeral Home at www.hartsonfuneralhome.com
for full obituary.