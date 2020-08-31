Clark L. HammererSussex - Passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Grace (nee Bermingham). Loving father of Linda (Conley) Mattrisch, Steve (Colleen) Hammerer and stepfather of Dianne Makela and Paul (Lisa) Makela. Cherished grandfather of Callie Mattrisch, William (Casie) Mattrisch, Jonathan (Krisha) Mattrisch, Megan Hammerer, Eric Hammerer, Lindsey Hammerer, Shannon Makela, Hailee (Beau) Holter, Thomas Makela and Kaelyn Makela. Great-grandfather of Penelope Mattrisch. Dear brother of Carol (George) Christopherson and the late Patricia Peplinski. Further survived by his first wife Nancy Pauly, nieces, nephews, other relatives, his favorite calico cat Ruby and many friends.Visitation will be at the FUNERAL HOME on TODAY, Tues., Sept. 1 from 2:30PM until time of Memorial Service at 4:30PM.