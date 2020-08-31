1/
Clark L. Hammerer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clark L. Hammerer

Sussex - Passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Grace (nee Bermingham). Loving father of Linda (Conley) Mattrisch, Steve (Colleen) Hammerer and stepfather of Dianne Makela and Paul (Lisa) Makela. Cherished grandfather of Callie Mattrisch, William (Casie) Mattrisch, Jonathan (Krisha) Mattrisch, Megan Hammerer, Eric Hammerer, Lindsey Hammerer, Shannon Makela, Hailee (Beau) Holter, Thomas Makela and Kaelyn Makela. Great-grandfather of Penelope Mattrisch. Dear brother of Carol (George) Christopherson and the late Patricia Peplinski. Further survived by his first wife Nancy Pauly, nieces, nephews, other relatives, his favorite calico cat Ruby and many friends.

Visitation will be at the FUNERAL HOME on TODAY, Tues., Sept. 1 from 2:30PM until time of Memorial Service at 4:30PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved