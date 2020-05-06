Clark R. King
Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, April 30, 2020, age 69 years. Fiancé of Lorelei Murnane. Beloved father of Raymond (Jolenne) King and Michele (Tim) Kling. Grandfather of Jordan (Keagan) Broussard; Rayanna and Alexandria King; and Faith and Troy Kling. Brother of Terry (Laura) King, Sherrie Block, the late Renae Ostrowiecki and the late Darryl King. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, May 8, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 12noon until time of Funeral Service at 3PM. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions please be aware that only 10 people will be allowed in to pay their respects at one time in order to maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2020.
