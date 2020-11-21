1/
Claude C. Johnson Jr.
Claude C. Johnson Jr.

New Berlin - Age 83, died Sunday at Kensington Care & Rehab Center.

He is survived by wife Betty, married 61 years; sons Timothy (wife Michele) and Randolph (wife Kim); grandchildren Travis, Carmen, Judianne, and Jessica; great-grandchildren Oliver, Libby, and Evelyn; brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Kelly Johnson; siblings-in-law Carol Johnson, Lee Wegner; brother-in-law John Martin.

He is preceded in death by his parents Claude C. Johnson Sr. and Ethel; son Lawrence Johnson; siblings Dolores Wegner, Dorla Davies, Garnet Johnson, Donald Johnson, and Lynn Wegner.

Claude graduated from Carroll College and Marquette University in pursuit of his career in Engineering. He was an avid fan of Wisconsin sports; Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers. He also enjoyed participating in football, baseball, dart ball, cards, horseshoes, bowling, and hunting. He valued time spent with his children and grandchildren as well as that dedicated to the Lion's Club, where he held past titles of President and District Governor of 27-A1 of Wisconsin in 2005.

A private graveside service, officiated by Pastor Rob Warnell of Fox River Christian Church, will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, if you choose, a memorial to the New Berlin Lion's Club, of which Claude is a lifetime member, or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
