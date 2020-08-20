Or Copy this URL to Share

Claude Edwards, Sr.



Emeritus Superintendent Claude Edwards, Sr., D.D., God's faithful servant, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020, age 95. Survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Evangelist Juanita Edwards, son Elder Robert (Carolyn) Edwards: stepson Anthony Bayes Sr: daughters, Donna Ciepluch, Ivory Edwards-Adkins, and Penelope Stewart.



The Celebration of Life, Legacy and Ministry for Emeritus Superintendent Claude Edwards, Sr., D.D., will take place:



Saturday, August 29, 2020, Mason Temple Church of God in Christ



6098 N. 35th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53209



Viewing: 9:00 am ~ 10:00 am



Service: 10:00 am ~ 12:00 pm









