Claude Edwards Sr.
Claude Edwards, Sr.

Emeritus Superintendent Claude Edwards, Sr., D.D., God's faithful servant, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020, age 95. Survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Evangelist Juanita Edwards, son Elder Robert (Carolyn) Edwards: stepson Anthony Bayes Sr: daughters, Donna Ciepluch, Ivory Edwards-Adkins, and Penelope Stewart.

The Celebration of Life, Legacy and Ministry for Emeritus Superintendent Claude Edwards, Sr., D.D., will take place:

Saturday, August 29, 2020, Mason Temple Church of God in Christ

6098 N. 35th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53209

Viewing: 9:00 am ~ 10:00 am

Service: 10:00 am ~ 12:00 pm




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 28, 2020.
