Services
Hales Corners Lutheran Church
12300 W Janesville Rd
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH
12300 W. Janesville Road
Hales, WI
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH
12300 W. Janesville Road
Hales, WI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Michael Fleury Sr. Notice
Claude Michael Fleury Sr.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 1, 2019. He entered into eternal life at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife Donna of 57 years.

Very loving father of Christinne (Christopher) Bachmann, Corinne (Craig) Aimers, Claude Jr. (Sandra) Fleury and Carleen (Mike) Baum. Further survived by 11 granddaughters: Caila Bachmann, Jenna Bachmann; Jennifer Aimers, Amanda Aimers (fiance Brandon Goelz), Cassandra Aimers, Desiree Aimers; Amber (Joe) Dorschel, Ashlynn (Kevin) Binversie, Sarah Fleury, Lauren Fleury; Angelica Baum. As well as eight young great-grandchildren. Also survived by one sister, Dorothy Gardner, one sister-in-law, Patricia Fleury, and two brothers, Dennis (Dawn) Fleury and Lawrence (Judy) Fleury. Claude was preceded in death by his mother Catherine (Kessler) Bennett and his father Claude A. Fleury, one sister, Loretta Fleury, and three brothers, James, Kenneth and Michael. Further survived by many nephews, nieces, other family and many friends.

Claude retired from Rexnord, Inc., in West Milwaukee, WI, after 39 years.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 4-8 pm and on Wednesday at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH 12300 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners, WI. 53130 from 9 am until the time of service at 10 am. Interment to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery.

If so desired, memorials to Hales Corners Lutheran Church appreciated.

Claude may finally be getting his lobster and martini dinner in Heaven with Jesus!

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
